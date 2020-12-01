Minnesota to release ‘materially better’ budget forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota budget officials will release a fresh forecast Tuesday showing how bad a hit state finances have taken from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz last week said the projections would be “materially better” than a forecast last spring of a $4.7 billion shortfall for the two-year budget that takes effect next summer.

On Monday, he said he hopes the new forecast will accelerate preparations for a special session that he wants to call as soon as possible to approve new aid for businesses and workers affected by his recent tightening of restrictions, which have hit hospitality businesses especially hard.