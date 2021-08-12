Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state government employees will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that state agency employees who work in person must show proof of vaccination and attest to their immunization status by Sept. 8. Employees who haven’t been vaccinated by then will be required to test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week in order to work on site. The two biggest unions representing state government workers say they still have questions about how the new requirements will be implemented.