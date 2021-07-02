Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is reporting its 200th traffic death for the year, the earliest date to reach the mark since 2009.

State traffic safety officials say a total of 202 people have died on the roads since Jan. 1, compared to 148 at this time a year ago. The fatalities include 142 motor vehicle occupants, 25 motorcyclists, 23 pedestrians and three bicyclists.

Preliminary information shows 80 speed-related deaths, 46 unbelted motorist deaths, 45 alcohol-related deaths and five distracted-driving deaths. State Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson calls the number of fatalities “just unacceptable.”