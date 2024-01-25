Minnesota trooper is charged with murder in shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper has been charged with murder in the shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II after he failed to get out of his car during a July traffic stop. Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of the 33-year-old Cobb. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the charges at a news conference on Wednesday. An attorney for Londregan called his client “a hero” and attacked Moriarty. According to the criminal complaint, Londregan shot Cobb twice moments after Cobb took his foot off the brake.