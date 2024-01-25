River 105 River 105 Logo

Minnesota trooper is charged with murder in shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop

January 25, 2024 12:31PM CST
@ap.news FILE - Family members of Ricky Cobb II, a Black man who was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper, speak at a news conference outside Hennepin County Government Center, Aug. 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, prosecutors charged Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan with murder and two other counts in the shooting death of Cobb during a stop in July 2023. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper has been charged with murder in the shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II after he failed to get out of his car during a July traffic stop. Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of the 33-year-old Cobb. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the charges at a news conference on Wednesday. An attorney for Londregan called his client “a hero” and attacked Moriarty. According to the criminal complaint, Londregan shot Cobb twice moments after Cobb took his foot off the brake.

