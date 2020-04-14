Minnesota turkey hunting opens Wednesday

(St. Paul, MN) – Recent regulation changes will allow hunters to stay closer to home when the turkey season opens Wednesday.

The turkey season opens April 15, and the Minnesota Department of Resources is encouraging hunters to stay close to home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We understand that hunting close to home might require hunters to make some adjustments,” said Leslie McInenly, wildlife populations program manager with the DNR. “This will be easier because this year’s turkey licences have more built-in flexibility.

Hunters will no longer be restricted to a single permit area, according to the release. If a turkey hunter bought a license with plans to travel to their usual hunting location, they can still use the same license to hunt close to home, even in a different permit area than usual.

Another change allows a hunter to purchase a license for any of the turkey hunting time periods without applying early, with the exception of Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery, or Whitewater wildlife management areas.

Hunters can purchase a license on the DNR website, or by phone at (888) 665-4236.