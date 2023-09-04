Minnesota / Tyler residents injured in Lyon County collision Sunday evening

Two KLGR-area residents were injured when their vehicles collided in Lyon County Sunday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3 Sadi Mae Vlaminck, age 18, of Minneota, was driving a Buick sedan westbound on Highway 19, while Amanda Ranae Reider, age 30, of Tyler, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse. Near the intersection with 320th Ave., the vehicles collided.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. Vlaminck was transported to Avera Health in Marshall, while Reider was treated on the scene.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.