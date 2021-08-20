Minnesota unemployment rate down, largest employment gains since March

Minnesota saw the largest gain in total employment since March, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state gained 14,500 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%.

The Mankato metro area has seen a 6.7% growth in employment over the past year, the second-highest in the state.

The hospitality and leisure industry, hit hard by the pandemic, gained 7,700 (3.4%) jobs. Gains were also made in manufacturing, construction, and information jobs.