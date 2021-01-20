Minnesota vaccine site crashes as seniors register for doses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state vaccine registration site has crashed as newly eligible seniors try to get appointments for some of the few doses available to the group.

The state began taking appointments at noon Tuesday for a limited supply of 12,000 doses available to seniors, teachers and child care workers at nine sites statewide. The call center has received more than 83,000 calls, with up to 2,000 hits per second.

People are reporting long waits and error messages on the registration website. State health officials say half of the doses are reserved for seniors and half are for teachers and child care workers.