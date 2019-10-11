Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis hosting Austin town hall

(Mankato, MN) – A veteran’s cannabis advocate group will hold a town hall forum in Austin later this month to discuss the benefits of the plant.

Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis will host the town hall at the Holiday Inn in Austin on Tuesday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The town hall is intended to bring people from both sides of the cannabis issue together. The forum will focus on the medicinal benefits, but will also look at how the legalization of recreational use affects the medical aspect.

Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis plan to pursue provisions that failed in the Minnesota legislature earlier this year.

