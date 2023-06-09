River 105 River 105 Logo

Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says

June 9, 2023 11:22AM CDT
@ap.news FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, on Dec. 11, 2022. The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with the star running back for salary cap savings after his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook has been informed he will be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.

