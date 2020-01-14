Minnesotans fish free with kids this weekend

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesotans have the opportunity to fish free during the upcoming Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend.

From Saturday, Jan 18 – Monday, Jan 20, Minnesota residents age 16 and older can fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing.

“Ice fishing is a fun way to get outdoors during Minnesota winters,” said Jeff Ledermann, education and skills team supervisor with the Department of Natural Resources. “If you want to start, try asking someone familiar with ice fishing and ice conditions to take you out or check out an organized activity.”

Fishing events for the season can be found on DNR’s state parks and trails events calendar.