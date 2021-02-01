Minnesotans received emails canceling COVID vaccine in error

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some Minnesotans enrolled in the state’s pilot COVID-19 vaccination program got multiple emails and texts that wrongly told them their appointments were canceled.

State health officials say nearly everyone who got the erroneous message has been notified that their appointments are indeed confirmed.

The messages came Saturday from the state’s vendor, Primary Bio, and were intended for only about 20 people who were ineligible to register for vaccines in the first place.

Minnesota health officials announced 19 virus-related deaths and 1,087 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 6,187 fatalities and more than 460,000 confirmed cases.