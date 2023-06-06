Minnesota’s 1st Quarter Exports Outpace National Growth

Minnesota’s exports grew for the eighth consecutive quarter, according to Governor Tim Walz’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state’s exports of manufactured, agricultural, and mining goods were valued at $6.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, outpacing national growth.

“Minnesota’s economy is making a global impact,” said Walz. “We will continue strengthening the trade partnerships that support our economy, create Minnesota jobs, and allow local communities to thrive. Minnesota’s workers and businesses should be proud of the results we’ve seen month after month.”

Minnesota’s largest export markets are Canada and Mexico.