Another 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Monday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 11,000.

Because of the weekend and the Martin Luther King Jr federal holiday on Monday, Tuesday’s report covers data from early Friday.

No local deaths were reported, but another 78 infections were logged in Blue Earth County, while Nicollet County reported 52 new cases.

As of Monday, there were 1,610 hospitalizations in the state, with 248 patients requiring intensive care.