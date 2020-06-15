Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,300, hospitalizations continue decline

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 1,300, according to state health officials.

The six new deaths reported Monday bring the total number of deaths statewide to 1,304. The latest deaths involved two people in their 60’s, two people in their 70’s, and one person in their 80’s, according to the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The deaths all came from Anoka and Hennepin counties. Of the total deaths, 1,034 were people living in long-term care or assisted living.

Hospitalizations have declined for the seventh day in a row. On Tuesday, June 9, there were 455 hospitalizations. That number has gradually lowered each day since, to 353.

Here are the coronavirus case counts for southern Minnesota counties:

Blue Earth – 163 (2 deaths)

Brown – 19 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 110

Faribault – 27

Fillmore – 20 (1 death)

Freeborn – 220

Jackson – 48

Le Sueur – 52 (1 death)

Lyon – 214 (2 deaths)

McLeod – 54

Martin – 143 (5 deaths)

Mower – 651 (2 deaths)

Murray – 43

Nicollet – 95 (11 deaths)

Nobles – 1,620 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 10

Renville – 12

Rice – 694 (3 deaths)

Sibley – 25 (2 deaths)

Steele – 175

Waseca – 33

Watonwan – 98