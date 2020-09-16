Minnesota’s COVID-19 Report: 7 deaths, 513 new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 513 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and seven new deaths.

Deaths were reported in Anoka, Hennepin, Nobles, Ramsey, and Winona counties. The youngest person to die of the disease caused by the coronavirus was between ages 55 and 59. The oldest was 100-plus years-old. Four deaths came from private residences, and three were from long-term care. MDH reports a total of 1,933 COVID-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations rose for the second straight day. There are 244 people hospitalized Wednesday, an increase of six from the previous day. Intensive care hospitalizations increased by five, for a total of 136.

Here’s where the latest cases in Southern Minnesota are reported:

Blue Earth – 9

Brown – 4

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 2

Le Sueur – 4

Martin – 4

Mower – 4

Nobles – 3

Renville – 3

Rice – 7

Sibley – 2

Steele – 2

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 6