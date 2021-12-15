Minnesota’s COVID death toll surpasses 10,000

Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 10,000 Wednesday, according to data released by state health officials.

There were 54 total deaths recorded in the state, bringing the death count to 10,018. The deaths included three residents in their 80’s and 90’s from Sibley, Redwood, and Murray counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported anoher 2,231 new infections, which includes 19 new cases in Blue Earth County. Nicollet County reported eight new infections, while Waseca and Watonwan County each logged seven new cases.

There were 1,645 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 371 in intensive care.

In Minnesota’s south-central region, there is just one staffed adult ICU bed available, according to a capacity report. The south-central region includes Blue Earth, Brown, Waseca, McLeod, Meeker, Watonwan, and other counties.