Minnesota’s fall color expected to be ‘stunning’ says DNR

Minnesotans are in for a glorious autumn show in 2022.

Fall color in the state is expected “stunning” according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fall 2022 prediction.

The agency says local weather conditions have an impact on fall color. The amount and intensity of fall colors are influenced by conditions before and even during fall, when chlorophyll stops being produced.

“Overall color this year should be as stunning as we’ve come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights as we get more into the season,” anticipates Minnesota DNR’s official fall color predictor, Val Cervenka.

Blue Earth County is currently at about 10% to 25% for peak color, while most of Brown and Watonwan counties and western Nicollet County are further along, at about 25% to 50%.

The DNR says the best fall color experience is currently on Minnesota’s prairies with their blooming wildflowers.

