Minnesota’s Getting a 2nd Shake Shack, Look Where It’s Going!

Minnesota’s second Shake Shack restaurant is opening Monday, Oct. 29 at Southdale Center in Edina off the corner of West 66th Street.

The New York-based gourmet burger chain sticks to its simple roots, selling burgers, crinkle-cut fries, hot dogs, shakes and frozen custard, but it’ll add a touch of Minnesota by partnering with St. Paul’s Café Latte.

What’s up, Southdale?! We’re pumped to open the doors to a new Shack at 6603 France Avenue S! In addition to the classics, the Southdale Shack will be spinning up a unique selection of frozen concretes including the Pie Oh My, a vanilla custard with a slice of Café Latte seasonal pie.”

Five percent of sales on the Pie Oh My concrete will be donated to the Autism Society of Minnesota.

The new Shack will also have Minnesota craft beer options on its menu, including brews from Summit Brewing Company, Lift Brewery, Badger Hill Brewery, Grain Belt and Brau Brothers Brewing.

Plans to open the Southdale Shack have been in the works for more than a year, with this artist rendition first displayed August 2017.

The first Shake Shack in Minnesota opened at Mall of America a couple of years ago. The MOA Shack also serves up the Pie Oh My drink, with five percent of those proceeds going to Open Arms of Minnesota, a nonprofit that provides meals for Minnesotans with life-threatening illnesses.

The Southdale Shack will be open at 11 a.m. seven days a week and stay open until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. Sundays.

