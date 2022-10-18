‘Minnesota’s Haunted Tales’ coming to MSU this week

A paranormal researcher will talk about Southern Minnesota’s haunted stories this week.

Chad Lews will present “Minnesota’s Haunted Tales” at Minnesota State University, Mankato on Thursday, Oct 20 at 7 p.m. in Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union.

In his presentation, Lewis will share stories of haunted areas throughout Minnesota and Southern Minnesota, offering specific examples of the phenomena he claims can be witnessed, including possessed statues, phantom hitchhikers, ghost trains, and more.

Lewis has traveled to Transylvania, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and other locations in search of mythical creatures such as vampires, chupacabra, and the Loch Ness Monster.

He has appeared on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting,” and ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places.” He is also the author of the “Minnesota Road Guide to Haunted Locations,” book series.

The event is sponsored by MSU’s Student Events Team and is free and open to the public.