Minnesota’s job vaccancies at a record high

Minnesota posted a record number of job vacancies in the second quarter of 2021.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the demand for workers is greatly outpacing hiring as the state’s economy continues to recover from the pandemic recession.

Employers in Minnesota reported more than 205,000 open jobs, according to figures released last week by DEED. That’s an 84% increase from the second quarter of 2020, and a 40% increase from the same period in 2019.

In contrast, the number of unemployed workers is down 59% compared to the second quarter of 2020, and up 33% compared to the second quarter of 2019.