Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store moving

Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store, a popular stop for travelers on Highway 169 is changing locations for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The big yellow barn between Jordan and Belle Plaine is expected to get even bigger and better, with plans calling for double the current capacity at the future location, which will put the store within the City of Jordan.

The store’s move comes with an upcoming Highway 169 interchange project, slated to begin in May, with completion expected in the spring of 2025. The project will cut the store’s access to Highway 169 permanently.

Scott County offered owner Robert Wagner a land exchange. The store is currently on 17 acres of land, but will be relocated about 1000 feet from the current store – on the other side of the highway – on a 48-acre piece of land.

Wagner will rent the current property from the county as he prepares to move to the new location and he has until April 2027 to vacate. The current property will be converted back into wetlands after the move is complete.