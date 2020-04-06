Minnesota’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases approaches 1K

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/SMN) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota is approaching 1,000.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday the state has 935 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up 70 from the day before.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose by five, for a total of 29.

According to the data, the most common age group for Minnesotans confirmed with the coronavirus is not the elderly, but those between ages of 20 and 44. But older residents are more likely to need intensive hospital care if they are exposed.

To date, 202 people have required hospitalization for the virus. Sunday’s data says 106 people are currently hospitalized, 48 of those in intensive care.

Blue Earth County now stands at 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Le Sueur County reports 20 cases, while Fillmore and Freeborn counties have ten cases each