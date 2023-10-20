Minnesota’s overdose deaths steady
October 20, 2023 10:44AM CDT
After several years of sharp increases, Minnesota’s overdose deaths held steady in 2022, with 1,343 deaths compared to 1,356 in 2021.
But the Minnesota Department of Health said that fentanyl-related overdoses continue to take a toll with deaths remaining at historically high levels. MDH said fentanyl is now involved in 92% of all opioid-involved deaths and 62% of all overdose deaths in Minnesota.
Opioid-involved deaths increased by 3% between 2021 and 2022.