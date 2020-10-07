Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season opens Saturday

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season opens this weekend, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is optimistic about the possibilities in 2020.

Hunters in southern Minnesota are on par to have a bountiful season, as the DNR says the state’s pheasant index shows a 42 percent increase this year compared to 2019.

The 2020 pheasant hunting season officially kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 10.

The DNR recommends that hunters check regulations before heading out into the field. All hunters ages 16 to 64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota. Hunters are required to wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink.

More information on bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, and maps are available on the DNR website.