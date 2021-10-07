Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season starts next week

Minnesota’s beloved pheasant hunting season kicks off in just over a week.

Opening day is Saturday, October 16. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to read up on regulations before they head out into the field.

Hunters ages 16 to 54 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota. All hunters are required to wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink.

The DNR website has more information about bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map, and more information.