Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season starts Saturday

Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens Saturday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to read up on regulations before they head out into the field. The season officially opens at 9 a.m.

Hunters ages 16 to 54 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota. All hunters are required to wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink.

Prospective hunters who are curious about the sport can find a how-to guide from the DNR or view recordings of hunting skills webinars.

The DNR website has more information about bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map, and more information.