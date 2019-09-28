Minnesota’s pro-marijuana political parties prepare for 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two new pro-cannabis political parties in Minnesota that have guaranteed spots on the state ballot are gearing up for the 2020 campaign.

The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party gained major-party status after their candidates performed better than 5% in two statewide elections in 2018.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that representatives of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party sent petitions to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, top legislative leaders and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. The documents detail a proposal to decriminalize cannabis and allow people to grow marijuana without a permit.

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, who plans to introduce a new legalization bill next session, says he will consider the petition. Winkler says he won’t be pressured by the parties.

