Minnesota’s Special Primary: Here’s what you need to know

Minnesota’s Special Primary for U.S Representative District 1 is Tuesday, May 24.

The primary will determine which candidates will be on the ballot to replace the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died of kidney cancer in March.

Twenty candidates are on the ballot, although Rick DeVoe, J.R. Ewing, and Ken Navitsky have suspended their campaigns.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in the District 1 Special Primary:

What hours can I vote?

Minnesota’s polling locations are usually open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. States with towns with fewer than 500 registered voters are not required to open until 10 a.m. for state and federal elections.

Where do I go to vote?

The Minnesota Secretary of State has a Polling Place Finder where you’ll enter your zip code or county of residence along with a street address to learn your polling location. This online tool also allows you to see a sample ballot and the district races for your address.

I’m not registered to vote in Minnesota. Is it too late?

No! Minnesota allows Election Day registration. An ID with a current name and address is required, along with a photo ID and a document with a current name and address. A list of approved photo IDs and documents is on the Secretary of State website.

A registered voter in your precinct who can confirm your address can also go with you to the polls and sign an oath vouching for your address. You can find a printable list of Election Day Registration information on the website.

If you registered within 20 days of the election, you may have received a Notice of Late Registration in the mail. You should bring it to your polling place and use it as your proof of residence.

I voted early by absentee ballot. How do I know my ballot made it in time?

Minnesota’s ballot tracker can help you determine the status of your ballot. Voters will enter the same information they used to request their absentee ballot to determine whether their ballot was accepted or rejected.