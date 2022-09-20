Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season begins this week

Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season begins this weekend.

The regular season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept 24. Regulations will be the same as last year.

The state has three waterfowl hunting zones – north, central, and south – that share the opening date, but end dates vary.

The central and south zones also have a mid-season closure from Oct 3 to Oct 7.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s waterfowl hunting page has information on season dates, regulations, waterfowl identifications, and weekly migration reports.

The DNR is advising waterfowl hunters to take precautions for avian influenza when handling harvested birds to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

