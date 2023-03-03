Minnesota’s Whalen resigns after 3rd straight losing season
March 3, 2023 6:32AM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lindsay Whalen resigned as Minnesota women’s basketball coach after a third straight losing season.
Whalen is considered the greatest player in the program’s history and was hired five years ago with no previous coaching experience.
The Gophers’ 11-19 season ended with a first-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. They tied for 12th in the Big Ten with a 4-12 record.
Athletic director Mark Coyle said Whalen will stay on as a special assistant to the athletics director through April 12, 2025.