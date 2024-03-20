MinnPoly, Greater Mankato Growth get state job-training grants

Two local organizations are recipients of a state grant designed to help grow Minnesota’s workforce in high-demand jobs.

Minnesota State University, Mankato-based MinnPoly, and Greater Mankato Growth will receive funding through the Drive for 5 Workforce initiative from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The grants are intended to grow the state’s future workforce for five high-demand occupational areas: technology, the trades, caring professions, manufacturing, and education.

MinnPoly will get $740,000 for manufacturing workplace training. Greater Mankato Growth was awarded $155,000 for job placement, diversity inclusion, and retention services.

Governor Tim Walz announced a total of nearly $20 million in grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Tuesday.