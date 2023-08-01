Minor injuries for driver who swerved for deer & ended up in lake

A driver who swerved to miss a deer in Sibley County suffered minor injuries when his car rolled into a lake.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched just before noon Thursday for a single-vehicle crash at 46723 180th St (Co Rd 15).

A press release says James Heagle, 58, of Green Isle, was westbound on 180th St when he swerved to miss a deer that ran in front of his vehicle. Heagle lost control and went off-road. His vehicle ended up in High Island Lake.

Heagle was treated for his injuries at the scene and didn’t require hospitalization.

The New Auburn Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.