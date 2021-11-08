Minor injuries for motorcyclist in crash with semi in Carver County

Authorities say a motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries in a crash with a semi Monday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Carver Co Rd 11 and Highway 212 just outside of Carver. The bridge was still shut down as of Monday afternoon, police say.

The Carver County Sheriff posted photos to social media that showed the motorcycle crushed underneath the semi trailer’s rear tires. Names of those involved have not yet been released.

The incident shows the importance of wearing protective gear on a motorcycle, says the sheriff’s office, and reminded bikers to always wear a helmet and other gear. “It might very well be the difference between life and death,” said the sheriff’s Facebook post.