Minor injuries reported in Mankato grease fire

A woman suffered minor injuries in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 12:22 p.m. to 417 N 6th St to a report of a stovetop grease fire.

Jeff Bengston, Associate Director of public safety, said the residents tried to extinguish the fire with water, which he says is a bad combination.

The water caused a flare-up, which resulted in minor injuries, but responders were able to treat the woman at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. Bengston said a pan lid or extinguisher should always be used on grease fires.

Damage to the property was minor, Bengston said.