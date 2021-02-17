Miracle League names new director

The Miracle League of North Mankato has named Amy Jordan as Development Director.

Jordan joins the Miracle League with over 15 years of non-profit experience as the former director of programming at the YWCA. She currently serves as the Mankato scheduler for the Minnesota Hockey Officials Association, a role she’s held for years.

The position has been vacant since late 2019.

The Miracle Leauge of North Mankato provides recreational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities, and also promotes community support and sponsorship of Fallenstein Field.