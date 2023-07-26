Miracle Treat Day at DQ West Thursday

DQ West in downtown Mankato is hosting Miracle Treat Day Thursday.

For every Blizzard treat sold during the 17th annual Miracle Treat Day, DQ West will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Hospitals to raise funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, including in Mankato.

“We do this to help save and improve the lives of children locally,” said second-generation operator JoRae Galli Storm. “These families need our support, and together we can make a difference.”

Pre-orders are encouraged for larger pick-up orders and will be accepted through Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The Dairy Queen system has raised more than $126 million for the charity since 1984.