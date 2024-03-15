Miss Shamrock title a dream come true for Le Sueur native

A Le Sueur native’s dream came true this week when she was crowned Miss Shamrock 2024 in St. Paul.

Erin Schultz took the title on Tuesday in a ceremony by the St. Patrick’s Association of St. Paul. She was one of nine princesses vying for the crown.

The 21-year-old says she’s wanted to run for Miss Shamrock since she was 4-years-old. As a child, her parents would take her and her brother out of school to celebrate their heritage at St. Paul’s infamous St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“I saw her in the parade and I told my mom I wanted to run,” Schultz said. “And it was something I’d talk about every year when I’d see her go by on the float.”

Schultz moved to St Paul for college in 2020. When she turned 21, she finally met all the criteria to run, which included being Irish.

Contestants are judged in part by how they built relationships through fundraising for the St. Patrick’s Association, and Schultz says she loves to meet people and talk.

As the reigning Miss Shamrock, Schultz will make appearances on behalf of the association, including parades and town celebrations. She’ll also use her title to promote organizations important to her and the association, such as Gillette Children’s Foundation and Serving Our Troops.