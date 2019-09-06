Missing boater’s body believed found

The body of a missing boater is believed to have been found in the Minnesota River, close to where his boat was discovered on Labor Day.

A release from the Scott County Sheriff’s office says the body was located at about 7:42 a.m., about 500 yards from where Bruce Copenhaver’s boat was found Monday, unoccupied and with the motor running.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death and positively identify the body.

Foul play isn’t suspected, according to sheriff’s officials.

