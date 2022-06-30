Missing cat reunited with owner after 6 years

A stay cat has been reunited with its owner after going missing six years ago.

The Tri-County Humane Society says 19-year-old InuYasha the cat was picked up in Sauk Rapids by his people a few days ago. His family is from the Milaca area.

TCHS says InuYasha is microchipped, but the owner’s contact information changed. “He was gone so long, his family wasn’t actively looking for him anymore,” a Facebook post said. But the shelter’s customer service manager did some investigating and tracked down InuYasha’s people. The family immediately traveled to St. Cloud to pick up their cat.

The shelter says InuYasha’s reunion story serves as a good reminder to keep pets microchipped and to keep the information updated.

InuYahsa will likely be a very popular pet in the coming weeks. But the first night is reserved for his owner, who says he cancelled his plans to spend time with his cat.