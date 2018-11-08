Missing: Teenager Took Hall Pass & Never Came Home From School, Mother Pleads for Help

A mother in Chisago County is pleading the public to help find her daughter who didn’t come home from school on Tuesday.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office shared Celine Woods’ Facebook post, in which she says her teenage daughter, Riley Woods, got a hall pass during the last hour of school and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“Being a mother of a dual diagnosis daughter is tough. Riley Woods never came out the doors of school yesterday to come home. We have no idea who she went with. All we know is she left her books on her desk and got a hall pass from her last hour teacher. And left. We have learned that she was friending a guy who has a reputation for using drugs. If you know where Riley is or who this person may be who picked her up from school please call non emergency 651-257-4100 Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Riley has been doing really well in school and at home. Her behavior has changed in the last two weeks. We believe Riley is in danger till she’s back in mental health custody. Riley was last seen wearing a Chisago Bulls hoodie and black leggings with white Addis tennis shoes. She also may be wearing her black framed glasses. Her hair is darker than this picture but she likes to dye it often.”

Dual diagnosis, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness , “is a term for when someone experiences a mental illness and a substance use disorder simultaneously.” NAMI notes that people experiencing a mental health condition may turn to drugs or alcohol as a form of self-medication.

Woods’ mother notes that her daughter recently befriended a guy who she says is a known drug user, urging people to keep an eye out for her as they “believe Riley is in danger.”

Riley was last seen wearing a Chisago Bulls hoodie, black leggings and white Adidas shoes. She has darker hair than what the picture suggests, her mother adds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office at 651-257-4100.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook