Missing Winona mother’s disappearance ‘involuntary & suspicious’

Police say they believe a missing Winona mother’s disappearance was involuntary and suspicious.

Madeline “Maddie” Kingsbury, 26, was last seen the morning of Friday, March 31 dropping her children off at daycare. Her friends and family have not heard from her since that day.

“We believe Maddie’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious, and we are all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.

Police say they know Kingsbury returned to her home on Carry Dr. in Winona around 8:15 a.m. but failed to show up for work that morning.

The father of Kingsbury’s children told investigators he left Kingsbury’s home at about 10 a.m. in her minivan, but when he returned later that day, Maddie was not home.

Police say they believe a van similar to Kingbury’s dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country was spotted by cameras traveling on Co Rd 12 and then southbound on Highway 43 through the eastern part of Fillmore County.

“Later, a van similar to Maddie’s traveled back toward Winona on Highway 43,” said Williams. “All of this occurred between approximately 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.” Williams said police believe the Kingsbury’s van remained parked in her driveway from 1:30 p.m. forward. Police say the vehicle has been searched.

Inside Kingsbury’s residence, police found her phone, the jacket she had worn earlier that morning, her wallet, and ID.

Police say there is nothing to indicate that Kingsbury left the home on foot or in another vehicle.

Willaims said search efforts have been performed on foot, by vehicle, and by water. “We are doing everything we can to bring Maddie home,” said Williams. “We are using every tool at our disposal to find her.”

Winona Police are asking residents in Winona and Fillmore counties, particularly in the routes the van was spotted, to walk their properties, check out buildings and “have a good look around,” for signs of a disturbance. Police are urging residents to check game, doorbell, and security cameras for passerbys or the van.

“Regardless of whether you see something or not, if you have a camera along any of the mentioned routes, please save any video you have from March 31 to April 1,” Williams implored.

Kingsbury’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Kingsbury’s disappearance should contact Winona police at 507-457-6492