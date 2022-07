A woman who went missing in April, prompting a weeks-long search likely died by drowning.

The body Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol was recovered from a swamp near Eagle Lake on May 13. She had been missing since April 25.

A Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s autopsy did not find any significant injury or trauma, according to a news release sent Tuesday by Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta.

The medical examiner listed Chuol’s cause of death as probable freshwater drowning.