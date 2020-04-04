MLC president discharged from hospital, recuperating from COVID-19 at home

(New Ulm, MN) – The president of Martin Luther College in New Ulm is now recuperating at home after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The college announced Monday that President Mark Zarling had been diagnosed with the disease and was in emergency care at a local hospital. Zarling was the first known case of coronavirus reported in Brown County.

A post on social media Friday evening indicated that Zarling had been released and was “recuperating steadily at home.”

Thank you, dear friends,” Zarling said in a statement, “for your prayers and asking Jesus to uphold me.”