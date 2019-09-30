M&M’s or Reese’s Cups? New Winner Tops Favorite Halloween Candy List

Halloween is around the corner, and you know what that means: Candy is everywhere.

There are so many to choose from, but admittedly, it’s really a fairly small handful of candies that seem to always make their way to the top of the Halloween favorites list.

This year, more people seem to be craving M&M’s, because they topped out as the favorite, just 1% ahead of Reese’s Cups, in a recent survey. Whew, that was close!

How do you pick a favorite chocolate anyway? 🤔 That’s tough!

So M&M’s and Reese’s were at the top of the list, but they weren’t alone. Those that followed directly behind as the third, fourth, fifth and six favorites, respectively, were Kit Kat, Snickers, Candy Corn and Skittles.

If we’re being honest, though, we wouldn’t turn down any of them.