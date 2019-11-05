MN Couple to Sell Their Idea For Matching Outfits For Dogs & Owners on ‘Shark Tank’

A Wayzata husband and wife team are hoping to impress the panel on “Shark Tank” with their business selling matching clothes for dogs and their owners.

Scott and Gina Davis are the brains behind Dog Threads, a clothing business that makes outfits not only for dogs, but for their families as well.

Their website has a suite of dog apparel, including Hawaiian and plaid shirts, t-shirts, and even Christmas sweaters.

And owners looking to create the perfect family picture can pick up their own shirts and sweaters to match their beloved pooch, with men’s, women’s and child sizes available.

They are the latest Minnesota company to make their pitch to the billionaire panel on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” with the

You’ll be able to watch the pair as they make their pitch this Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Their company’s roots date back to 2014, when the couple were looking for a party shirt for their “fur baby,” Thomas, to wear to their 4th of July barbecue.

“We looked everywhere but could not find an outfit that matched his human-like personality or that was made with the quality he deserved,” they write on their website.

They decided to make their own, and the reaction Thomas received inspired them to do it for other people’s dogs as well, launching an online store on Black Friday the same year.

Their endeavor has a charitable side too, with the clothing made using ethical providers, and a portion of the profits are donated to nonprofit animal rescues.

