MN DPS sends warning to bars & restaurants that allegedly violated COVID executive order

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent warning letters to fourteen bars and restaurants found to have violated a state executive order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DPS spent two weeks surveilling 919 Minnesota restaurants and bars, looking for violations of Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order 74. Investigators specifically looked for employees violating mask requirements, adherence to social distancing, with tables less than six feet apart, and establishments serving to more than 50 percent capacity.

During the two-week sweep, ten warning letters were sent to bars and restaurants that violated all three areas of emphasis. An additional four letters were sent June 26 for violating the order.

Here are the bars and restaurants that received letters:

Neisen’s Sports Bar, Savage

K & J Catering, North St. Paul

Route 47 Pub & Grub, Fridley

Long Siding Bar & Grill, Princeton

Rollie’s, Sauk Rapids

Breakfast Bar, Minneapolis

The Stadium, Annandale

Cowboy Jacks, Minneapolis

A press release from DPS says investigators spent time educating establishments that violated one or two of the points of emphasis.

The majority of violations included employees failing to wear masks.

Investigators say they noticed many customers who violated the order’s seating guidelines. Seating is limited to four people or six for immediate family members. Customers were apparently moving tables or seats together to allow for larger groups in one area.

DPS suggested solutions which included canceling bands, and unplugging pool tables and dart machines to establish better social distancing.