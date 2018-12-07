MN Viking Kyle Rudolph Brought to Tears by Letters From Families He’s Inspired

Kyle Rudolph’s contributions to Minnesota communities has been recognized as the veteran tight end is the team’s 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

In advance of being informed of the recognition, the Vikings surprised Rudolph with a stack of letters from families he’s inspired with countless trips to see children battling extreme adversity in hospitals.

The letters of thanks brought the burly NFL player to tears, and the video produced by the Vikings Entertainment Network will undoubtedly do the same to you.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is given to a player for community service efforts in addition to excellence on the field.

Last year, Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, opened a 2,500-square-foot play area for kids at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Dubbed “Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone,” the play area provides a space for children to get out of hospital rooms and experience normalcy.

“These diseases and cancers that they’re fighting don’t discriminate. They didn’t choose to have their childhood taken away from them – I think the biggest thing that we try to do is provide these kids with an opportunity to be kids.”

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ladybug-Like Beetles May Burrow into Your Dog’s Mouth This Season, Experts Say Ohio Dad Makes Daughter Walk 5 Miles to School in 36-Degree Weather After She Bullied Classmate 7 Tips to Deal With Picky Eaters During the Holidays, According to a Behavior Specialist Massive Christmas Light Display Flashes in Sync with ‘Baby Shark’ Song SURVEY: The Top 5 Sources of Holiday Stress Tips For Finding The Perfect Christmas Tree
Comments