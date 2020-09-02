MnDOT alerts of changes to Highway 60 Mountain Lake intersection
(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is altering motorists of a change to warning system in Mountain Lake.
MnDOT says the Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System at the intersection of Highway 60 and Cottonwood County Road 1 is operational again, with a slight modification.
Motorists on Co Rd 1 will now have 12.1 seconds of warning time, an increase from 7.5 seconds for every vehicle detected on Highway 60. MnDOT says the system could flash for several seconds if a high-speed vehicle on Highway 60 passes the intersection.
MnDOT says it will continue to monitor the system to ensure proper performance, but motorists should be conscientious when using the intersection.
