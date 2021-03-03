MnDOT announces snowplow contest name winners
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the winning name from its Name a Snowplow Contest.
The results are in, and the Mankato area (District 7) will have the F. Salt Fitzgerald gracing its roadways for winters to come.
Here are the other winning names:
- Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
- Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
- Plow Bunyan – District 2
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
- Darth Blader – District 3
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8
